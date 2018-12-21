Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Archrock Inc (AROC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.10% of Archrock worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AROC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $7.90 on Friday. Archrock Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Archrock’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Doug S. Aron bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,270.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $97,830.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,524,728.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,310 shares of company stock valued at $242,636 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

