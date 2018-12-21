Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 392.9% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 494.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.28 and a one year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

