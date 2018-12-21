TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 224,892 Shares of Zions Bancorp (ZION)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,739,554 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 224,892 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 1.95% of Zions Bancorp worth $187,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 26.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION opened at $39.74 on Friday. Zions Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $66,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,272. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.23.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

