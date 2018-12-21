TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $468.40 Million Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,222,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 178,447 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of 3M worth $468,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 537,325 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,275,000 after buying an additional 194,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,678,000 after purchasing an additional 534,001 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,178,000. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $668,488,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $187.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $181.98 and a 1 year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

