TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 108,978 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108,978 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Danaher worth $196,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 506.4% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 62.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Danaher by 187.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William King sold 53,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $5,430,930.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $3,739,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

