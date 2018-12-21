Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Insider Sells $213,600.00 in Stock

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 160,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.13. Tilly’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TLYS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Pivotal Research set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 40,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 84.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 502,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Tilly’s by 84.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 502,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 148,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 41.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Insider Sells $213,600.00 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/tillys-inc-tlys-insider-sells-213600-00-in-stock.html.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.