Titan Machinery (TITN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.25

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 10817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $307.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $983,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,755.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 190.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 29.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 53.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

