Todd R. Ford Sells 12,500 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $153,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $220,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coupa Software from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.94.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

