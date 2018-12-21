TokenPay Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $875,236.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00019835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. TokenPay has a market cap of $12.17 million and approximately $875,236.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006822 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00239366 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014680 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000285 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 19,720,319 coins and its circulating supply is 15,725,822 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

