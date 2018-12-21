Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $968.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to announce sales of $968.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Total System Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $977.80 million and the lowest is $960.70 million. Total System Services reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total System Services will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Total System Services.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

TSS traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $77.25. 2,042,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,275. Total System Services has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the third quarter worth about $150,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Total System Services by 187.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

