Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Short Interest Down 50.2% in November

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,107,522 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the November 15th total of 4,231,803 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,131 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE TSS opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Total System Services has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Total System Services will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,662,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 593,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,240,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,724,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,897,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,155,000 after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

