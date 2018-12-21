Total System Services (TSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Total System Services’ shares have outperformed the industry, in a year's time. Its strong organic revenue growth reflects exceptional execution of strategic goals. The company’s acquisition strategy complements its organic growth. Its favorable 2018 guidance investors’ optimism on the stock. The company has strengthened its capital position by reducing debt. A reduction in the tax rate also favors the company's margins and growth. Nevertheless, exposure to foreign exchange volatility and investment expenses are headwinds.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Total System Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Total System Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total System Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Shares of TSS opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Total System Services has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Total System Services will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Total System Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,662,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,250,251,000 after buying an additional 593,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Total System Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,240,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,724,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Total System Services by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,897,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,891,000 after buying an additional 1,045,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Total System Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,155,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Total System Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,822,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

