Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,761 Shares of Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 712,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,556,000 after acquiring an additional 204,326 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 659,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after acquiring an additional 119,846 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Plantronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $207,722.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,093.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $281,020.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,960.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $492,419. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLT shares. ValuEngine lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.03. Plantronics Inc has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $82.28.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $483.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

