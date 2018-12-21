Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 37,353 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37,353 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 13.8% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,705 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.26.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $218.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $173.03 and a 12-month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,557 shares of company stock worth $4,978,246. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

