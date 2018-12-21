Tractor Supply (TSCO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 10.12% of Tractor Supply worth $1,123,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,264,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $1,915,409.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $1,968,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/tractor-supply-tsco-shares-bought-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.