Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dermira (DERM)

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,770 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,035% compared to the typical volume of 156 call options.

Shares of Dermira stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $387.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Dermira has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 496.49% and a negative return on equity of 184.43%. Equities analysts predict that Dermira will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 4,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at $193,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermira in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,491,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dermira by 9.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dermira in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Dermira by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 338,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dermira in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DERM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dermira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

