Traders Buy Shares of Comcast (CMCSA) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on weakness during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $235.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $94.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $141.09 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Comcast had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Comcast traded down ($0.57) for the day and closed at $34.62Specifically, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $282,837.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 5,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $209,102.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,868.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,909 shares of company stock worth $759,602. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,519,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,278,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,315 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 132,526,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,692,759,000 after purchasing an additional 509,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,366,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 363.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,343,930,000 after purchasing an additional 96,201,446 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

