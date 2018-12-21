Traders Buy Shares of Visa (V) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $795.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $397.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $397.82 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Visa had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Visa traded down ($2.50) for the day and closed at $128.76

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,200,677.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,969,390,000 after purchasing an additional 640,593 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,232,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $184,941,000 after acquiring an additional 433,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

