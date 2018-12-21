Traders Purchase Large Volume of Newfield Exploration Call Options (NFX)

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,514 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 768% compared to the average volume of 405 call options.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 6.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 13.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Newfield Exploration by 10.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 37,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newfield Exploration by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFX opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Newfield Exploration has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Williams Capital lowered Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newfield Exploration from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

