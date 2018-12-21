Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) on Strength (RING)

Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $0.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $22.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.26 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF traded up $0.68 for the day and closed at $15.95
The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.0431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.53%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned about 0.66% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
