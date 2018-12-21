Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $0.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $22.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.26 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF traded up $0.68 for the day and closed at $15.95

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.0431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.53%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned about 0.66% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WARNING: “Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) on Strength (RING)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/traders-sell-shares-of-ishares-msci-global-gold-miners-etf-ring-on-strength-ring.html.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.