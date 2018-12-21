Traders Sell Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) on Strength (SPTS)

Traders sold shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) on strength during trading on Thursday. $4.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.14 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $29.49

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000.

