TransAlta Renewables (RNW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.15

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.15 and last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 347865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNW shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc will post 0.839999990088496 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.45%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of October 19, 2018, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,421 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

