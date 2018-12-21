TransAlta (TA) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30. TransAlta has a one year low of C$6.05 and a one year high of C$7.90.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$593.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.0900000031718063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -16.97%.

In related news, insider Christophe Georges Fra Dehout acquired 27,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.21 per share, with a total value of C$199,277.19. Also, insider Sandy Mcintosh acquired 13,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$651,120.40. Insiders have bought a total of 51,892 shares of company stock valued at $925,582 over the last ninety days.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

