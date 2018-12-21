TransUnion (TRU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

TRU opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $53.11 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 29,322 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,789,228.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,829.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,661 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,016 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

