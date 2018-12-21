Trend Micro (TMICY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS TMICY traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $52.72. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

