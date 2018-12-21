Trimble (TRMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.85

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 34124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,400 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $89,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,023.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Kirkland sold 14,292 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $562,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,035.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,242 shares of company stock valued at $744,907. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 215.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

