Triple-S Management (GTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of GTS opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.77 million. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia purchased 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,740.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,725.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Triple-S Management by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

