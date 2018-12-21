Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Insider Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,563,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,428,298.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $113,960.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 81,053 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $2,089,546.34.

On Thursday, November 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 85,053 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $2,008,101.33.

On Monday, November 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 81,054 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $2,064,445.38.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $116,160.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $147,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,838. The firm has a market cap of $779.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Trupanion Inc has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Trupanion by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,455,000 after buying an additional 42,652 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 824,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after buying an additional 42,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,455,000 after buying an additional 42,652 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 28.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 519,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 114,265 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Trupanion by 18.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

