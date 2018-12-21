Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Receives $33.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trustmark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of TRMK opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Trustmark’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Leroy G. Walker, Jr. sold 1,789 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $54,296.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,289 shares of company stock valued at $163,671. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

