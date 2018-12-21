TV-TWO Price Reaches $0.0090 (TTV)

TV-TWO (CURRENCY:TTV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. TV-TWO has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $820.00 worth of TV-TWO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TV-TWO token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Coinrail. In the last seven days, TV-TWO has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.02790453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00142891 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00176249 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026176 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026184 BTC.

About TV-TWO

TV-TWO’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TV-TWO’s total supply is 611,666,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,589,324 tokens. The official message board for TV-TWO is medium.com/tvtwocom. The official website for TV-TWO is tv-two.com. TV-TWO’s official Twitter account is @tvtwocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TV-TWO Token Trading

TV-TWO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TV-TWO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TV-TWO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TV-TWO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

