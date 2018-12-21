Tyler Technologies (TYL) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.36.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $180.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total transaction of $1,396,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,622 shares in the company, valued at $34,573,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,813,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,773,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,305. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $209,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

