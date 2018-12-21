UBS Group Reiterates “$6.00” Price Target for Ensco (ESV)

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) received a $6.00 target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, www.tipranks.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESV. ValuEngine lowered Ensco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a report on Monday, October 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price objective on Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Ensco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ensco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of ESV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,367,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,065,282. Ensco has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ensco will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $27,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESV. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in Ensco during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ensco during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ensco during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Ensco during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ensco during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

