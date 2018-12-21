Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx is encouraged by the growing demand for Crysvita from both children and adults with X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) inthe United States. During the third quarter, Mepsevii received European approval under exceptional circumstances for the treatment of non-neurological manifestations of MPS VII. In 2019, the company expects to file for potential approval of its third therapy, UX007 in fatty acid oxidation disorders. Ultragenyx continues to advance its two gene therapy clinical programs —DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia and DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency—with additional data expected around the end of 2018 and in 2019 respectively. However, the company plans to discontinue the study, evaluating UX007 in patients with Glut1 DS, as it did not achieve its primary endpoint, which is a setback for the company. Shares of the company has outperformed the industry, year to date.”

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

RARE opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.36. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $603,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $298,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,809 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,856,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,408,000 after acquiring an additional 158,723 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,359,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,834,000 after acquiring an additional 755,127 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,484,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,309,000 after acquiring an additional 66,720 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,461,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,563,000 after acquiring an additional 630,088 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.