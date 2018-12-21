UMB Bank N A MO Buys 4,066 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 83.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 190,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $164.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $162.23 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (down from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

