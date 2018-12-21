Unilever NV (UN) Position Cut by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,428,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,366,000 after buying an additional 261,737 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of UN stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

WARNING: “Unilever NV (UN) Position Cut by GFS Advisors LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/unilever-nv-un-position-cut-by-gfs-advisors-llc.html.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.