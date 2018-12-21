Unilever (UNIA) PT Set at €45.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.50 ($59.88) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.13 ($59.45).

Unilever has a 52-week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52-week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

