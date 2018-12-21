Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,486 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.72% of Union Bankshares worth $43,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Union Bankshares by 1,092.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 471.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Union Bankshares Corp has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Union Bankshares had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBSH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Union Bankshares Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

