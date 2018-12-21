United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Position Trimmed by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,312,000 after purchasing an additional 112,939 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,517,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in United Rentals by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,992,000 after purchasing an additional 564,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Rentals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134,101 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jenne K. Britell acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,079.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Buckingham Research set a $190.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.23.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

