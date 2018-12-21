United Services Automobile Association Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,244 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth $168,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 45.2% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $311,493.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPT opened at $42.86 on Friday. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

