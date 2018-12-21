United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,681 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LSXMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

