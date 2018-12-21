United Services Automobile Association Reduces Holdings in Imperva Inc (IMPV)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.14% of Imperva worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Imperva by 24.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Imperva by 142.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Imperva by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Imperva in the second quarter worth about $3,329,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Imperva by 27.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperva alerts:

NASDAQ:IMPV opened at $55.50 on Friday. Imperva Inc has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperva Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMPV shares. BidaskClub cut Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson set a $56.00 price objective on Imperva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.75 price objective on shares of Imperva in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/united-services-automobile-association-reduces-holdings-in-imperva-inc-impv.html.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.