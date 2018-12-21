Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,241 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Unity Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th.

UNTY opened at $18.77 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $221.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

