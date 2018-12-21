Upfiring Price Hits $0.0565 on Major Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC, COSS and Cryptopia. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $3,372.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Upfiring

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,440,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, RightBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

