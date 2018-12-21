US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716,644 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.71% of US Foods worth $47,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,720,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,128,000 after acquiring an additional 113,676 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,157,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in US Foods by 6,682.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 96,160 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in US Foods by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in US Foods by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,067,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,702,000 after purchasing an additional 500,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.43. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

