Utilities SPDR (XLU) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Utilities SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.459 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLU traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,589,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,917,529. Utilities SPDR has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

