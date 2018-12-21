Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11,863.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054,803 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.25% of Valero Energy worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 35,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Valero Energy by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,818,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,374.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $70.61 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

