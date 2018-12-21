ValuEngine Downgrades Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to Sell

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLAD. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. National Securities downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of GLAD opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 41.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 460,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,108.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,582 shares of company stock valued at $192,077. 5.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth $256,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 37.0% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 69.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,213 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

