ValuEngine Downgrades resTORbio (TORC) to Hold

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC opened at $9.00 on Friday. resTORbio has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Equities research analysts predict that resTORbio will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 983,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 93,402 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 149,950 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

