ValuEngine Lowers Titan Machinery (TITN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

TITN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.28 million, a PE ratio of -112.17 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.30 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer sold 53,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $983,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,755.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 879,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 11.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 56.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

