ValuEngine Upgrades LGI Homes (LGIH) to “Sell”

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on LGI Homes from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on LGI Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on LGI Homes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGIH opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.26. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.96 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.99%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $41,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.